Dr. Solomon is the director of the Spine and Neuroscience Center at UM BWMC and specializes in neurosurgery and spine surgery. He received his medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania and completed a residency and a fellowship in neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Solomon completed additional training at the University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland and at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, with a focus in neuro-oncology. He has been a member of UM BWMC’s medical staff for over 20 years.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO