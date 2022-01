Winning Game of the Year will do that to you. It Takes Two impressed audiences upon release in March 2021, but not many expected the indie surprise to go the distance. Winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, the Hazelight Studios co-op title managed to beat heavy-hitters like Deathloop, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil Village. With many hoping that the breakout hit revitalizes the co-op story game market, interest is at an all-time high. Following its time in the award show spotlight and finding itself as part of Steam’s Winter Sale, It Takes Two has set a new record player count on Steam, with 24,402 players spotted in the multiplayer title on Sunday, January 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO