Israel Will Give 4th COVID Shot to People Over 60, Health Workers

By Cara Murez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Israel will now offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to...

klkntv.com

Health professionals ask people with mild COVID-19 symptoms not to go to ER

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The highly transmissible Omicron variant is emerging as the dominant variant in Nebraska. Concerns about the virus have caused people to line up for COVID tests in the state and across the country. Health professionals are urging folks not to go to the emergency room unless it’s absolutely necessary .
LINCOLN, NE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel unveils effects of 4th Covid jab

Early trial findings suggest a significant jump in antibody counts one week after the additional booster. A fourth dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine increased antibody counts by a multiple of five for participants in a new Israeli study, the country's prime minister said, suggesting another shot will help to revive waning immunity.
WORLD
WGN News

Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The […]
WORLD
Imperial Valley Press Online

Live updates: Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable

JERUSALEM —Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant. The director general of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, announced the decision at a press...
WORLD
mediaite.com

Israel Approves 4th Covid-19 Shot for Most Vulnerable

Israel approved a fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot for its most vulnerable citizens on Thursday. “Israel’s strategy for overcoming Omicron is clear: the greater the wave, the greater the protection we will need to overcome it,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday. The second booster will be available...
WORLD
The Independent

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

The Italian government approved a measure Wednesday requiring people older than 50 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. as the country struggles with nearly daily new records of fresh infections fueled by the omicron variant. Earlier in the day, 189,000 new infections were confirmed in the country of some 59 million people. “We want to put the brakes on the growth of the curve of contagion and push Italians who are still not vaccinated to do so," Prime Minister Mario Draghi was quoted by an official in his office as telling his ministers at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

In Israel, omicron drives records, zigzag policy, 4th shots

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says coronavirus infections in the country have spiked to a new record high since the start of the pandemic. The government reported on Wednesday that 11,978 new infections were diagnosed a day earlier, more than the previous high of 11,345 set Sept. 2. That’s despite weeks of restrictions aimed at boosting vaccination rates in the small, relatively wealthy country that had been a leader early in the pandemic. Now, the government is easing off on restrictions to keep the economy from shutting down. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to clarify constantly shifting pandemic policies. Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a 4th vaccination.
MIDDLE EAST
Elkhart Truth

Breakthrough COVID Cases Overwhelmingly Mild for Vaccinated People: Study

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A review of cases from 465 U.S. hospitals underscores the protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines. The new review -- by researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health -- found that vaccinated adults who got breakthrough infections rarely got severely ill. Respiratory failure, the need for treatment in an intensive care unit, and death were also very rare.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

