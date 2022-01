Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer dispelled the notion the Bulldogs had not been tested in 2021 before the team fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in early December. Georgia, which faces Alabama in a rematch of that game for the national championship Monday, was previously undefeated before being dropped by the Crimson Tide in Atlanta, costing the Bulldogs would likely would have been a No. 1 overall ranking entering the playoff.

