Since social media has made art much more accessible than it has ever been in the past, why not take full advantage of it?. It’s well-known that getting creative makes people happier, whether that takes the form of whipping out an old sketchbook and making something for yourself or drawing inspiration from the work of others. Luckily, social media makes it easy for artists to get their work out there, making the world a brighter place overall. Platforms like Instagram make it easy to keep up with contemporary artists as they evolve and grow. Though there are all kinds of artists whose work you can find and support on Instagram, the platform really lets paintings shine. If you can’t make it to a museum or fancy gallery, or you just want to add a splash of color to your feed, check out these contemporary fine artists bringing the art world’s loftiest tradition to the digital masses.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO