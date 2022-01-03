ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Double-digit streak halted

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Campbell recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 37-10 victory over the Vikings. Campbell snapped...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Digit#Vikings#American Football#Nfc
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys: Amari Cooper attending Mavs game could cost him, literally

Attending a Dallas Mavericks game may come back to haunt Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. By sitting courtside alongside Dallas Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb to celebrate the iconic Dirk Nowitzki at a Dallas Mavericks game on Wednesday night, wide receiver Amari Cooper could be in trouble with the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers may be in on Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson this offseason

The Carolina Panthers have been stuck in quarterback purgatory for three seasons now. If they don’t want to make it a fourth, they may have to get really, really inventive. According to MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the team could be hitting the open waters for a few big fish this offseason. Breer notes, in his mailbag column from Wednesday, that the Panthers may try to sell out for either one of two premier passers.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warriors make decision on Damion Lee for rest of the season

The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 related issues. That has hampered the play on the court for the team. They have lost two straight games and three of their last five. It has especially hurt the team on the offensive end of the court.
NBA
The Spun

49ers Announce Game Status For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo missed last weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers due to a thumb injury. His status for this Sunday’s game, meanwhile, has just been announced. The 49ers have officially listed Garoppolo as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo has been...
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
FanSided

Antonio Brown news: Disturbing details emerge of AB breaking COVID-19 protocol

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly put his teammates at risk by sneaking a woman into the team hotel. Brown’s had one hell of a week, starting with his actions on Sunday, in which he refused to enter the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets when directed by the coaching staff due to a reported ankle injury. Many different versions of the same event have been leaked to the media, so we’ll stick with what we know — Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy