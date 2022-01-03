ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Awaiting MRI results

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the team is waiting on results from Jones' MRI to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkline.com

Antonio Brown, Ronald Jones Fantasy Outlooks After Evans, Godwin, Fournette Injuries

Fantasy managers are going to be hurting after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers noticed stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette all leave Sunday evening's recreation versus the Recent Orleans Saints due to accidents. Expectations are continually high for Evans, who has had now not decrease than 1,000 yards receiving...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul out for Bucs Sunday

The Buccaneers will be without running back Ronald Jones against the Panthers on Sunday and they could be missing him come the start of the playoffs as well. Head coach Bruce Arians ruled Jones out with the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets last Sunday and that he isn’t certain he’ll be well enough to play in the Wild Card round. Arians does think that Leonard Fournette will be back from injured reserve at that point, but it will be Le'Veon Bell and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield this Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#American Football#Buccaneers#Jets#Bell
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Share Latest On Lamar Jackson’s Status

Lamar Jackson has been doing his best to get back for the Baltimore Ravens pivotal Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. But for the second day in a row, the team had unfortunate news to share about its starting quarterback. According to the Ravens injury report, Jackson did...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy