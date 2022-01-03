ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' Ashton Dulin: No receptions Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Dulin did not have a reception on one target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Las Vegas#American Football
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
FanSided

5 teams who could trade for Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason

As the Atlanta Falcons and Calvin Ridley possibly move toward parting ways, these five teams should be preparing an offseason trade offer. After eventually trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons seem to be going down a similar road with another star wide receiver. During a recent appearance with Dukes and Bell on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche talked about Calvin Ridley’s future in Atlanta.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Game Status For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo missed last weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers due to a thumb injury. His status for this Sunday’s game, meanwhile, has just been announced. The 49ers have officially listed Garoppolo as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo has been...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown news: Disturbing details emerge of AB breaking COVID-19 protocol

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly put his teammates at risk by sneaking a woman into the team hotel. Brown’s had one hell of a week, starting with his actions on Sunday, in which he refused to enter the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets when directed by the coaching staff due to a reported ankle injury. Many different versions of the same event have been leaked to the media, so we’ll stick with what we know — Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Field Level Media

Bucs release Antonio Brown; WR shows receipts, bank info

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady‘s personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians declared Brown was...
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy