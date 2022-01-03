Portsmouth Restaurant Report Card for December 2021

The information for the Restaurant Report Card comes from the Portsmouth Health Department. The results are in random order and not “ranked”. Not all restaurants are inspected every month. These inspections occurred within the last 30 days. Health Code violations are separated by “Critical” and “Non-Critical”.

This report is not intended to besmirch any local business. Rather, we hope this is a learning tool for all food service workers and managers. Along with informing the public, please use this information to improve your knowledge and abilities in your careers. As my Grandpa said, many times, “Don’t let the same dog bite you twice”. New mistakes are expected. Don’t get caught up in a cycle of the same mistakes.

Port City Cafe and Pub

424 Chillicothe St, Portsmouth

1 critical & 4 non-critical

Critical Corrected During Inspection **Critical Violation** Observed a spray bottle presumably of cleaner unlabeled near the tea dispensers. Corrective Action: Manager disposed of the bottle at the time of the inspection.

Repeat Observed handwashing sink water below 100°F in the women’s restroom. Corrective Action: Manager has the part to fix the sink it just needs to be installed.

Observed blackened debris on the panini press.

Repeat Observed multiple squeeze bottles unlabeled in the kitchen. Corrective Action: All food storage containers that are not easily identifiable should be labeled with the common name of the food.

Observed leaky handsink with the knob broken in the kitchen area. Corrective Action: Repair or replace handsink.

Toro Loco

701 Washington St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 4 non-critical

Corrected During Inspection Observed frozen meats being thawed improperly Corrective Action: Person-in-charge put the meats in the walk-in cooler.

Observed boxes of food on the ground throughout the facility. Corrective Action: All food should be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Correct by next inspection.

Observed floor and shelves of the walk-in cooler with a build-up of food debris.

Repeat Observed multiple floor tiles broken in the kitchen. Observed broken dry storage containers in the basement.

Richard Noggins Pub

821 Gallia St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 3 non-critical

Repeat Observed facility without a sanitizer testing kit.

Observed facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Observed no written procedure for clean-up of vomit and diarrhea in the facility. Corrective Action: gave a copy of the procedure to the person-in-charge to keep a copy of in the facility.

Patsy’s Inn Restaurant

1016 Clay St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 4 non-critical

This inspection was a follow-up after a poor inspection a couple of days earlier

Repeat Observed pots on the top shelf above the steam table that were not inverted. Corrective Action: All equipment and utensils should be stored either covered or inverted to prevent contamination.

Repeat Observed microwaves in the facility that were not commercial food grade.

Repeat Observed debris build-up on the bottom of multiple coolers and freezers in the kitchen area. Observed build-up of dust and grease on the pan racks hanging from the ceiling. Observed grease build-up in the hood above the grill area.

Repeat Observed floors and walls of facility with a build-up of debris, particularly underneath equipment in the kitchen area.

Ollie’s Burger and BBQ

5333 Chillicothe, Portsmouth

0 critical & 4 non-critical

Corrected During Inspection Observed no towels at handsink near dry storage.

Observed sauce bucket being stored on the floor in the dry storage area. Observed multiple boxes of food items on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Repeat Corrected During Inspection Observed three cutting boards in prep area with discolorations.

Observed missing floor tile in front of the deep fryer. Observed damaged door hinge in walk-in cooler.

Jim Dandy Drive-In

2348 Gallia St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 1 non-critical

Observed multiple Sterlite and other containers that are not commercial food grade throughout the facility. Corrective Action: All food equipment that is not commercial food grade should be replaced with commercial food grade equipment.

Sunset Lanes & Lounge

2330 17th St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 2 non-critical

Observed no sanitizer test kit available in the facility.

Observed containers in the refrigerator that are not commercial food grade. Corrective Action: Replace the containers with commercial food grade containers.

Scioto Ribber

1026 Gallia St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 2 non-critical

Observed foil pans being stored on the top shelf not overturned in the dishwashing area. Corrective Action: All food equipment and utensils should be stored inverted or covered to prevent contamination.

Observed multiple boxes of single use products being stored on the floor of the paper storage area.

China City

2726 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth

0 critical & 6 non-critical

Corrected During Inspection Observed no labels on brown sugar mix and soy sauce bottles in prep area.

Observed back screen door with a sizeable gash.

Observed build up of debris on can rack next to hand sink. Observed build up of debris in multiple racks inside of the walk-in cooler. Observed build up of debris in side of True Refrigeration prep cooler. Observed debris build up on the outside of the True refrigeration prep cooler. Observed dust build up on floor fan next to hand sink. Observed dust build up on fan vents inside of walk-in cooler.

Observed handsink in Men’s restroom with blackened build up.

Observed multiple missing floor tiles throughout the kitchen area.

Observed blackened cob webs hanging from the ceiling next to the rear exit door.

Crystal Care Center of Portsmouth

1319 Spring St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 3 non-critical

Repeat Observed a cup stored improperly in the sugar bucket. Corrective Action: The surface of the cup/scoop that comes in contact with employee’s hands should not come in contact with the food surface.

Repeat Observed multiple floor tiles broken throughout the facility. Corrective Action: Facility should remain in good repair.

Observed no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Corrective Action: Gave a copy of the ODH vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure to the person-in-charge to keep in the facility.

Giovanni’s Pizza (Sciotoville)

315 Harding Ave, Sciotoville

0 critical & 3 non-critical

Observed racks in the dough cooler with a build-up of debris.

Observed multiple ceiling vents throughout the facility with a build-up of dust debris. Observed dust build-up in the vents of the ice machine. Corrective Action: Ventilation systems should be cleaned often to prevent the build-up of dust and debris.

Corrected During Inspection Observed no hand towels at the handwashing sink by the 3 compartment sink. Corrective Action: Employee went and got a new roll of paper towels.

Shawnee State University

940 2nd St, Portsmouth

1 critical & 3 non-critical

Critical Repeat **Critical Violation** Observed Citrus Springs Orange juice dispensed out of the machine at a temperature of 48 degrees. After pouring multiple glasses of juice temperature was still too high at 45 degrees. Corrective Action: Director put an out of order sign on the machine and turned off the nozzles until the issue could be resolved. All TCS foods should be maintained at a temperature of 41 degrees or lower.

Repeat Observed facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Corrective Action: Director is taking her class over the holiday break.

Repeat Observed seal of the Traulsen freezer by the french fry grill in disrepair. Corrective Action: New seal has been ordered.

Repeat Observed plastic debris in the light fixtures throughout the kitchen. Corrective Action: Light fixtures will be cleaned during the holiday break when the kitchen will be closed.

Long John Silver’s

1102 Chillicothe St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 3 non-critical

Observed handsink by the 3 compartment that needs to be sealed. Correct by next inspection.

Observed food debris build-up in the boxes containing Cocktail sauce, salt and pepper in the dry storage room. Correct by next inspection.

Observed floor throughout facility unclean. Observed a build-up of grease and oil on the wall by the grill area.

Oscar’s

711 Second Street, Portsmouth

0 critical & 4 non-critical

Repeat Observed metal shelf in disrepair near the beverage area. Corrective Action: All equipment should be kept in good repair.

Observed boxes of food stored on the floor throughout the facility. Corrective Action: The person in charge said they just got their shipment in and she had not had time to put the boxes on shelves and would do so when breakfast mealtime ends.

Observed a large ice bin with an accumulation of blackened residue and mold inside the bin. Corrective Action: Clean and sanitize parts of the ice bin.

Observed walls and wall tiles throughout the kitchen that need cleaned and have a build-up of debris.

Bridgeport Health Care Center

2125 Royce ST, Portsmouth

0 critical & 1 non-critical

Repeat Observed facility does not have an employee with an ODH Manager’s certification in food protection. Corrective Action: Person-in-charge has completed her ServSafe Managers certification class and is working to get the ODH manager’s certificate.

Malt Shops, Inc

2004 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth

0 critical & 2 non-critical

Corrected During Inspection Observed a low concentration of sanitizer in the 3 compartment sink. Corrective Action: The owner said the sanitizer had been there since this morning when he did dishes. He drained the sink to make a new batch of sanitizer.

Observed bottom of the freezer containing beef with a build-up of debris. Corrective Action: All nonfood-contact surfaces should be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent the build-up of debris.

Kings Daughters Medical Center

1901 Argonne Rd, Portsmouth

Critical Corrected During Inspection **Critical Violation** Observed raw eggs above produce in the Refrigerator. Corrective Action: The employee moved the eggs to the bottom shelf.

Belini Cucina Italian Ristorante

603 Chillicothe St, Portsmouth

0 critical & 4 non-critical

Observed facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Corrected During Inspection Observed personal items being stored above the microwaves. Corrective Action: The person in charge moved the items.

Repeat Observed ice build-up in the freezer. Corrective Action: Freezer should be defrosted to get rid of the excessive ice.

Observed door handle on the freezer broken. Observed multiple floor tiles broken in the kitchen.

Perfect Inspections

CAO Highland Head Start

Rally’s

CAO Bingo Center

U.S.S.A, Inc. Senior Center

Summary

Overall, this was a very good month for health inspections. There were no serious infractions or flagrant disregard for standard food safety rules.

The violations came down to 3 main categories.

Cleaning (If you have time to lean, you have time to clean) Minor Repairs of tiles and plumbing Labels: Everything must have a label. No mystery sauce or chemicals

Thank you to our hard-working food service workers and managers.