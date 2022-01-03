ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Annette Taddeo hopes visits to every Florida county can help her become governor

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

Gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo said Monday she’s planning a 2022 road trip: an RV tour taking her to each of Florida’s 67 counties.

The journey is a bid to get attention for her candidacy for the Democratic nomination to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this November.

Taddeo said the inspiration for the road trip draws both on her personal history and on a seminal campaign in Florida political history.

Her campaign said she’d use an RV “similar to the RV she lived in” when she helped her parents recover from Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Taddeo also invoked the spirit of the late U.S. Sen. and Gov. Lawton Chiles. In 1970, he was a little-known state legislator running for U.S. Senate. He gained attention through a 1,003-mile, 91-day walking tour of the state.

“In the spirit of Governor Lawton Chiles’ ‘Walking with Lawton,’ we are going to go to every corner of the state,” Taddeo said in a statement. “Democrats can’t wait until August to begin campaigning for November and I’m going to tell our story and vision to all 67 counties.”

Taddeo said the start date would be announced “in coming weeks” and said the campaign would take into account COVID-19 and hold all events outdoors.

Also seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination are U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried . Taddeo is a state senator from Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 69,914 new cases; hospitalizations up 70% in one week

Florida reported 69,914 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as hospitalizations climbed near 9,500, the highest level since Sept. 16, according to federal data. The increase in cases comes as a record 157,787 tests are being reported on average per day as of Dec. 31, the most recent data available for testing rates. The state’s average for daily cases has increased for 42 consecutive days, reaching ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s COVID cases and hospitalizations are surging, but the state has the second-lowest death rate in the nation. What’s going on?

With COVID cases skyrocketing, Florida is experiencing one of the worst waves of the omicron variant in the United States. Yet Florida’s death rate over the past seven days is the second lowest in the country, after only Alaska. What’s going on? Even as record COVID cases in the U.S. were reported last week, deaths dipped slightly, and still, Florida’s death rate is distinctly low, ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy