Annette Taddeo hopes visits to every Florida county can help her become governor

Gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo said Monday she’s planning a 2022 road trip: an RV tour taking her to each of Florida’s 67 counties.

The journey is a bid to get attention for her candidacy for the Democratic nomination to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this November.

Taddeo said the inspiration for the road trip draws both on her personal history and on a seminal campaign in Florida political history.

Her campaign said she’d use an RV “similar to the RV she lived in” when she helped her parents recover from Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Taddeo also invoked the spirit of the late U.S. Sen. and Gov. Lawton Chiles. In 1970, he was a little-known state legislator running for U.S. Senate. He gained attention through a 1,003-mile, 91-day walking tour of the state.

“In the spirit of Governor Lawton Chiles’ ‘Walking with Lawton,’ we are going to go to every corner of the state,” Taddeo said in a statement. “Democrats can’t wait until August to begin campaigning for November and I’m going to tell our story and vision to all 67 counties.”

Taddeo said the start date would be announced “in coming weeks” and said the campaign would take into account COVID-19 and hold all events outdoors.

Also seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination are U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried . Taddeo is a state senator from Miami.