Yoel Romero made his Bellator MMA debut against Phil Davis at Bellator 266, losing a split decision in the first round of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. That fight was in Sept. 2021 and “Soldier of God” hasn’t been heard from since. According to Bellator President, Scott Coker, Romero will return sometime in 2022, but he wants to wait to see how the 205-pound tournament finale unfolds before he books the hulking Cuban for another fight.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO