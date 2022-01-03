Ricketts promotes exercise program to kick off 2022

Gov. Pete Ricketts kicked off the new year on with a walk around the Nebraska Capitol to promote the benefits of exercise. Ricketts and others used the event to encourage Nebraska residents to enroll in the WellPower Movement, a free program organized by the nonprofit Nebraska Sports Council. The program offers an activity tracker, group challenges and other features to help people exercise. Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, says roughly one-third of Nebraska’s adult population is considered overweight, a 7% increase over the past seven years. He says only 15 other states have higher obesity rates, and obesity is a risk factor for experiencing more severe coronavirus symptoms and ending up hospitalized.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO