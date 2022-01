For much of the Trump presidency, Melania Trump was something of a enigma. At her public appearances, it often seemed as if she wanted to be anywhere but there — an attitude that, to be honest, could cheer feminists, who’ve long thought the role of first lady is outdated. (Count me among them.) Her Be Best initiative could feel like a coded message of support to the anti-Trump Resistance. The campaign against cyberbullying? Donald Trump was the loudest and proudest bully of them all.

