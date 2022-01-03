35 Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
Comments / 0