Video: NASA Looks Ahead to Busy 2022

Aerospace & Defense

NASA Looks Ahead to Busy 2022

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

Receiving the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, sending the first uncrewed Artemis mission around the Moon and back to Earth, sending NASA science and technology to the surface of...

parabolicarc.com

BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA left a camera off the Webb Space Telescope: Here’s why

After years of setbacks and delays, NASA finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2020, ushering in a new era of space observation. The observatory is still making its way through the initial stages of its mission, a process that includes everything from deploying its high-gain antenna and other systems to kicking off its orbital injection burn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
#Earth#Science And Technology
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns

Researchers captured the eruption of a neutron star in 2021 and determined that it produced the same amount of energy our Sun would generate over 100,000 years. Even more intriguing is that the star produced that amount of energy in just a tenth of a second. Furthermore, scientists believe that the eruption could have been caused by starquakes.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Arianespace to Launch PLATiNO 1 & 2 on Vega and Vega C

PLATiNO 1 and 2 are Earth observation satellites that will be launched on a Sun-synchronous orbit. Both small satellites are due to be launched between 2022 and 2024. PLATiNO is an all-electric multi-purpose small satellite platform developed in Italy, suitable for a wide range of applications (e.g. Optical, SAR, Telecom, etc.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Paragon Space Development Corporation Agrees to Acquire Final Frontier Design

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2022 (Paragon SDC PR) — Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is excited to announce today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Final Frontier Design (FFD), a leading supplier of spacesuits and ancillary components for NASA and other commercial customers. FFD currently has several NASA contracts for spacesuit components and has a Space Act Agreement with NASA for its IVA suit.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Russian rocket: Out-of-control spacecraft plunges to Earth after major failure

A chunk of Russian spacecraft that went out of control and plunged back down to Earth has re-entered the atmosphere.It brings an end to the difficult journey of the upper stage of the Angara A5 rocket. It departed Earth on 27 December, in a test flight that initially appeared to be successful, but a second burn to move the spacecraft into a higher orbit failed.Since then, the upper stage known as Persei has been in an uncontrolled fall back down to Earth. The speed and size of the object made it difficult to predict when and where it would finally...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Russian rocket is in uncontrolled descent to Earth

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian rocket is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere Wednesday in an uncontrolled descent. Much of the rocket is expected to burn up as it plunges through the atmosphere, so there likely will not be major damage when it hits. According to Russia's state-run TASS news...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

