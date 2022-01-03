ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, VA

80,000+ Rappahannock Electric customers lose power

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liUaL_0dbdXEPb00

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) reported more than 75,000 power outages among its 170,000 customers around Virginia.

The majority of REC's outages reported at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3 were in Caroline County (7,800) and Hanover County (7,000).

"Heavy, wet snow and high winds are causing damage to throughout REC’s 22-county service territory," an REC spokesperson wrote. "REC’s field crews were staged for storm response, and had mobilized equipment and supplies in advance of the storm. Driving conditions remain extremely hazardous. With safety as a top priority, crews are responding to make repairs and restore service as quickly as possible. REC also has requested mutual-aid assistance from other cooperatives and contractors."

For updated REC power outage numbers, click here .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 1

