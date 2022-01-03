ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Unshaken by COVID, Israeli tech sector posts strong year

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dbdX8CU00

Israeli technology companies once again thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, raising record levels of investment for a second consecutive year, according to a survey released Monday.

Start-Up Nation Central, an Israeli nonprofit that promotes the local technology sector, said Israeli technology companies raised an all-time high of $26.6 billion last year. That was more than double the level raised in 2020, which was also a record year, the group said.

It said that security products, led by cybersecurity, remained the largest Israeli tech sector, followed by enterprise and financial technology. The three sectors attracted some two-thirds of total investment last year, the survey said.

It said 33 local companies became “unicorns,” or firms valued at over $1 billion. In all, Israel has some 54 unicorns, it said.

Avi Hasson, chief executive of Start-Up Nation Central, said the results proved the resilience of Israel's booming tech sector. “Israeli companies showed their agility and responsiveness by developing advanced proudcts and services in the fields that required them most,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Israeli Tech Funding More Than Doubled In 2021, Nears $26 Billion

Israel tech companies’ capital raising in 2021 reached nearly $26 billion in 780 deals, contrasted with nearly $11 billion in 604 deals for 2020, according to IVC Research. One reason for the astounding rise is that over the past year, investments of $100 million or more in a single company suddenly became common.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

It’s Been a Record Year for Energy Sector ETFs

The energy sector and related exchange traded funds are on course for their biggest annual percentage gain on record after the segment took a beating during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world put greater attention on fighting against climate change. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLE)...
INDUSTRY
Florida Star

Record New Investments In Israeli Climate Tech In 2021

Investments in Israeli climate tech companies reached an all-time high in 2021. “By the end of the 2021, the annual investments in Israeli climate tech companies reached $2.2 billion, exceeding last year’s fundraising record of $1.4 billion by 57 percent,” said Uriel Klar, director of PLANETech, a joint venture of the nonprofit Israel Innovation Institute and the Consensus Business Group.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Unshaken#Covid#Israeli#Start Up Nation Central
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli communications minister announces plan to fully privatize the Israel Post

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel on Wednesday announced plans to fully privatize the Israel Postal Company. The national postal service underwent partial privatization in 2020, leaving the government in control of 80 percent of the agency and selling 20 percent to what the Government Companies Authority (GCA) defined as a “strategic private investor.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Biggest Income Gaps

The wealth gap between the richest few and poorest many tends to widen whenever there is a dramatic change in the economy. The deficit began to expand in the middle of the 19th century at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, and by the end of that century, had turned the famously rich – such […]
INCOME TAX
ABC News

ABC News

501K+
Followers
125K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy