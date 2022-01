It seems that you can still score some nice savings on a couple of Macs. Amazon is currently letting you save on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and other Apple products for those interested in saving some money on their new personal computer. First up, we have one of the most powerful 13-inch laptops, the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro that is currently receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. In other words, you can get your new laptop for $1,199 on its Silver variant. However, savings get better when you opt for the 512GB storage model that sells a $!50 discount so that you can take yours home for $1,349.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO