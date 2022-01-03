Sound of gunfire drew deputy to Pompano Beach complex before Kodak Black arrest, police say

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to the sound of gunfire in the Golden Acres development of Pompano Beach when he came across Kodak Black, a famed local rapper who has been banned from the complex.

Black was booked in jail about 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 on a trespassing charge.

The rapper, who was given the name Dieuson Octave at birth, changed his legal name to Bill Kapri.

In a police report made available on Monday, the deputy wrote that he was familiar with the active cease-and-desist order against Bill Kapri from the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach Golden Acres development. Black , who now lives in Miramar, grew up in the Golden Acres development.

Black was released from jail on a $25 bond.

The cease-and-desist order relates to an August 2021 visit Black allegedly made to the area to deliver and install air conditioning units at the housing complex. The Housing Authority allegedly said that his presence with large groups of people “adversely affected” residents’ ability to peacefully enjoy their property.

The group also objected to the filming of music videos with loud noise on the property, according to TMZ .

Black was arrested in May 2019 before performing at Rolling Loud , the national hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Former President Donald Trump commuted Black’s prison sentence in 2020 , on the last day of his presidency. At the time, Black had served about half of a three-year sentence issued after he pleaded guilty to falsifying information on a document used to purchase guns in Miami.

Black has had several other arrests, including in April 2019, when he was arrested on drugs and weapons charges as he attempted to re-enter the United States from Canada near Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Staff writers Chris Perkins and Lisa J. Huriash contributed to this report.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @reporterkell.