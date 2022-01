Ricketts promotes exercise program to kick off 2022

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic now confirms it fired 700 employees Tuesday who did not comply with its policy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday. The dismissed employees make up about 1% of Mayo’s 73,000 workforce. Officials say while it’s sad to lose valuable employees, it’s essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe. MORE: Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases People released Tuesday can return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings if they get vaccinated.

