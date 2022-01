Discounter Lidl wants to capture the US market, but it is not going smoothly. Three years later, the chain is changing its CEO, for the fourth time since 2013. Michal Lagunionek, former Lidl CEO in Poland, will lead Lidl in the United States from June. In order to spend more time with his family, he was hired to replace Johannes Fiber, who claims to be leaving the company after three years at the top. Nevertheless Already the fourth administrative change Since Lidl was launched in the United States in 2013.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO