Las Vegas, NV

Cheap Trick Confirms February & March 2022 Concerts In Las Vegas

JamBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheap Trick announced a four-show residency at The Strat Theater in Las Vegas. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers will perform at the 900-capacity venue on February 25 – 26 and March 4...

www.jambase.com

