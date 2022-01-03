Cheap Trick Confirms February & March 2022 Concerts In Las Vegas

David Lee Roth has cancelled his seven remaining concerts at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, set for January 5-22. As of press time, no official announcement has been made, although Roth posted an image on social media on Monday with the simple and cryptic phrase “A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas.” On December 30, a spokesperson for the House of Blues sent a statement cancelling Roth’s December 31 and January 1 shows “due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.” Ticketholders should contact the venue if they haven’t been contacted already.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO