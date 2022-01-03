REVIEW: The Land Crusher Sandwich at Sunshine Seasons
By Jackie Gailey
During a recent visit to EPCOT, Craig stopped by Sunshine Seasons inside The Land pavilion in Future World to have a bite to eat. Their menu, while fairly small, has been a fan-favorite for years and typically everyone in your party is able to find something to suit their...
Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
There’s a kind of alchemy involved in making pizza at home using one of the many outdoor pizza ovens that are currently available. Watching the raw ingredients turn into mouth-watering, smoky slices is a culinary delight, so you need a product that you can guarantee will make the most of all your hard work in the kitchen every time you fire it up.Crucially, heat is everything when it comes to good pizza and the oven needs to hit the high temperatures needed to cook the dough (usually around 500C) without taking too long to warm up. The oven should also...
Harbour Galley at Disneyland has always been one of those off to the side in a kind of hidden corner type of spots. It’s a hidden treasure and they are mostly known for their delicious clam chowder bread bowls and lobster roll. Right now however, they have a new seasonal item-the Seafood Boil. They don’t have it listed on their walk-up menu but you will see it available for mobile order at this spot. They have a Seafood Boil for one person ($15.99) or for two people ($28.99).
It was quite a few years ago that my wife and I were watching TV and we saw a commercial for a sandwich maker. It looked like the sandwich maker of the century. A few months went by, and we saw it in one of our local stores. Yes, we bought it and it worked great for a month or two. Then it fell apart. I do not say that lightly, the top and bottom of the sandwich maker came apart and it could not be repaired.
Eat + Drink Four new dishes which perfectly pairs with the Pacific Beach ocean view and mimosa in hand. Opened back in 2007 and following a million-dollar renovation in 2015, top hospitality group, SDCM’s Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge, previously named best breakfast in San Diego, has added four new dishes to their extensive breakfast menu, .
In my opinion, Epcot always has the best food, so as a new festival approaches, I look at the menus and start to make a food game plan. With the start of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts just one week away, I thought it might be good to get our game plans ready to go!
Hello, bread club members and guests. Today (New Years' Eve 2022) I will endeavor a two-part project. First, I shall bake a semolina Italian bread, typical of what can be found on the Island of Sicily. The inspiration for this bake comes from Inumeridieri's recent bake of Mafalda bread. Secondly,...
In the world of Irish whiskey, it doesn’t get much better than Redbreast. I’d even go so far as to say that Redbreast is one of the best whiskeys in any whiskey, with an excellent 12-year-old core expression as well as some delicious older age statement bottles. In fact, one of my most romantic whiskey memories is sampling a cask-strength, single-barrel Redbreast at a dusky Dublin bar on an autumn night a few years back. Both the liquid and the atmosphere were so emotive. So I was very eager to try this new expression, a celebration of the Irish-Iberian connection...
JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up some Indian cuisine. CBS3 is headed to Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine in Jenkintown, where the owner serves up delicious dishes while honoring the woman who helped inspire him — his mother.
Popping like peacock feathers in Jenkintown is an Indian restaurant serving colorful and crazy delicious fare that’s as fragrant and lovely as its floral-sounding name, Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine.
“There’s plenty of great Indian restaurants around Philly, all over the place, but I think our food has a different taste to it that I think people...
What kind of a world do we live in where a restaurant like Popeyes can remove a favorite item from its menu and people barely peep about it? A world hit by a pandemic that has grabbed our attention away from the needs of fast food. Sadly, this means Popeyes...
Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19.
Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement.
“To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said.
Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck.
Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
