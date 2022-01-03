ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nunes formally resigns from Congress

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) formally resigned from Congress on Monday, as the California Republican departs to run former President Trump 's new media and technology company.

Nunes’s resignation letter was read aloud on the House floor during a pro forma session on Monday. It is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. today.

“The honorable, the speaker, House of Representatives, madam, I write to inform you that I have notified California Gov. Gavin Newsom of my resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives effective today at 11:59 p.m.” the letter reads.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for the last 19 years,” the letter adds.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), who was presiding over the House at the time, then announced that with Nunes’s resignation “the whole number of the House is 433.”

In addition to Nunes’s seat, late Rep. Alcee Hastings ’s (D-Fla.) remains vacant following his death in April.

Nunes announced last month that he was resigning from Congress to become the CEO of Trump’s new company, the Trump Media & Technology Group. The company is advertising itself as an alternative to Big Tech.

Nunes’s plan to depart the House was a shock to many in Washington, as the California Republican was poised to become the chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee if Republicans win control of the House in November’s midterm elections.

The congressman in his announcement said he was "presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”

The news further illustrated Trump’s continued influence in the Republican Party, despite his reelection defeat in 2020.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced last week that Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) will replace Nunes as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes served in Congress for 10 terms before resigning. California's redistricting process may have played a role in his decision to leave the House, as an initial proposed map had him shifting from a fairly safe Republican-leaning district to one where Democrats have the advantage.

BadBoy
4d ago

The last thing I would do, is work for any business with the word "Trump" in it...Especially after the NYC Attorney General just indicted his Brand😆🤣😂

Mark Hancharuk
4d ago

Great plan! I’m so excited for Trump’s new social media platform, one where we don’t get banned for having an opinion! We are winning back America, taking it away from the socialists! God bless president Trump! God bless the USA!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Vivianne Fernandez Perez
4d ago

Hes running to another Trump shady business that is already under investigation. because he's afraid of what might come out about January 6th.

