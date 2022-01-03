ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Jericho Announces New Drummer For His Band Fozzy

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho announced that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly twenty years. He will be replaced by Grant Brooks. He wrote: “After almost...

