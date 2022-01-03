Chris Jericho Announces New Drummer For His Band Fozzy

We recently told you that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere and the band had parted ways and now Fontsere is opening up about the reason for the split. VIa post on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, January 6th), he wrote in part, “The reason I need to step away is I no longer want to spend time away from home. If I'm honest, traveling was always my least favorite aspect of being in a band. Having a wife and son, especially a son who just turned 7 and is growing and changing day by day; touring was getting increasingly hard. It was affecting my mood and I was having a negative impact on the people around me . . . I need a change . . .”

