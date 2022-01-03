ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice man arrested, accused in shooting

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
A Eunice man was arrested this weekend and booked with attempted murder.

Julian Ray Guillory Jr., 29, was booked with attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm in connection with an incident that happened near his house on New Year's Eve at about 9:30 a.m. Deputies say no one was injured in the incident.

The victim told police he went to a friend's house to drop off some items. As he was getting back into his vehicle, he saw a man standing in a neighboring yard, pointing an assault rifle at him, deputies say.

The man then fired a round from the gun at the victim, deputies say. The victim says there were no words exchanged, or even gestures made, by the victim or anyone else before the man fired his rifle, deputies say.

Deputies took Guillory into custody without incident, and allegedly recovered an assault rifle from his house, along with other evidence.

