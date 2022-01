After a long week of waiting, The Book of Boba Fett is finally back with the second episode of the series. The new episode, titled “The Tribes of Tatooine,” was directed by Steph Green and written by Jon Favreau, and is, in many ways, a very fitting continuation of last week’s “Stranger in a Strange Land.” The runtime is a bit longer this time around, and the episode really takes advantage of that. While it has the same slow-burn pace as any Mandalorian episode, this one had more time for the story to unfold, and that was a major improvement upon Chapter 1.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO