Andrew Zimmern Fans Want To Try This Pickling Technique

Andrew Zimmern is a man with a mission to expand our culinary horizons. While he's widely known for his TravelChannel show, "Bizarre Foods," he later shared with Thrillist that he was not a fan of its name. His hope for the show was to admiringly examine different cuisines, as it aimed to do in later seasons, rather than present them for shock value. In fact, the chef thoroughly enjoyed most of the new-to-him dishes he ate on the series. Nevertheless, Zimmern is certainly not lacking in food opinions, especially when it comes to the quality of ingredients. His recipe for Thai grilled beef salad calls for "the best aged beef you can get your hands [on]," for example, and his canteen dogs are meant to be made with the "bespoke dog of your choosing." (We're guessing Oscar Mayer franks aren't going to cut it.)

