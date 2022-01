The way that Marc-André Fleury came to Chicago from the Vegas Golden Knights was surprising and confusing many different ways. The way that Vegas basically gave Fleury away for free, and how the trade nearly made Fleury consider retiring rather than play in another city and have to move his family again made it seem like the Blackhawks would be gambling with their trade with Vegas. Luckily, it’s worked for them in the form of a 37-year-old Fleury, playing as well as you could ask him to behind this kind of Blackhawks team.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO