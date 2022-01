Critics of the Hollywood film and TV industry like to joke that the business loves nothing more than to give itself awards. Yet industry pundits will have the last laugh when the Critics Choice Assn. holds its popular 27th annual awards gala. Originally scheduled for Jan. 9, the show has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. A statement from the organization states that they are “in regular communication with L.A. County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority.”

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO