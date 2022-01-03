This smart light switch on Amazon has a built-in Alexa speaker – get it for $42

There are so many awesome smart home gadgets on Amazon right now. And tons of them are on sale with discounts, which is great. One wildly popular example is a 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Pick one up today and you’ll pay just $4.24 per plug! Amazon also has the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $23 today, down from $30. On top of that, you can get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion . Those are terrific deals indeed, but there’s another smart home sale you need to check out. It slashes the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch on Amazon to just $41.54 instead of $80. That’s an incredible price for a smart light switch with an Alexa speaker built right in!







The most amazing smart light switch on Amazon

Smart light switches are so terrific because they let you control all the lights in a room without having to shell out tons of cash for multiple smart light bulbs. For example, I use a dual smart light switch in my kitchen. One switch is connected to seven recessed lights, and the second one is connected to a chandelier with three light bulbs in it.

Smart light bulbs from top brands can cost as much as $50 each. That means I’d be looking at a $500 investment for my kitchen alone. Meanwhile, I got my double smart light switch on sale for $35 and I installed it myself for free.

That’s just one reason the new Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch is an awesome smart home gadget. The second is something you might have deciphered from the product’s name. It’s the fact that it has Alexa voice control functionality built right in!

Amazon’s newest Echo Dot retails for $50. The previous-generation Echo Dot is just $19.99 on sale right now, which is a great value. But even at that price, why take up space on your counter or table if you don’t have to?

Save big with one small purchase

This awesome Ecobee smart switch has a microphone and speaker built right in. That way, you can speak all the Alexa commands you want and ask all the questions you would with any other Alexa speaker. It can easily hear you and respond from anywhere in the room. Also, there’s a privacy mode that disables the mic. And finally, there are motion and ambient light sensors built right in for automation.

Between Alexa voice control and all the other features you get with this smart light switch, you’d have to be crazy to pass it up.

Ecobee has become a leading brand in the smart home space on Amazon. Our readers have bought tens of thousands of Ecboo devices over the years. Value is always a primary factor in the company’s success, and the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch is a tremendous value at just $80. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend about half that much. That’s a crazy deal!







Ecobee Switch Plus fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind when you’re considering this awesome smart light switch on Amazon:

The Ecobee Switch Plus is one of the most advanced smart light switches you can get

A built-in Alexa smart speaker lets you control all your smart devices and use other Alexa skills just like you would with any Echo speaker

Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature, and so much more

Built-in motion sensor and ambient light sense lets you create smart home automations

Easy installation takes 30-45 minutes

Control your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or with Alexa voice commands







