ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This smart light switch on Amazon has a built-in Alexa speaker – get it for $42

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQe1j_0dbdOuRC00

There are so many awesome smart home gadgets on Amazon right now. And tons of them are on sale with discounts, which is great. One wildly popular example is a 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Pick one up today and you’ll pay just $4.24 per plug! Amazon also has the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $23 today, down from $30. On top of that, you can get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion . Those are terrific deals indeed, but there’s another smart home sale you need to check out. It slashes the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch on Amazon to just $41.54 instead of $80. That’s an incredible price for a smart light switch with an Alexa speaker built right in!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4kOK_0dbdOuRC00

Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch, Amazon Alexa Built-in

Price: $41.05
You Save: $38.94 (49%)
Buy Now

The most amazing smart light switch on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n22eB_0dbdOuRC00

Smart light switches are so terrific because they let you control all the lights in a room without having to shell out tons of cash for multiple smart light bulbs. For example, I use a dual smart light switch in my kitchen. One switch is connected to seven recessed lights, and the second one is connected to a chandelier with three light bulbs in it.

Smart light bulbs from top brands can cost as much as $50 each. That means I’d be looking at a $500 investment for my kitchen alone. Meanwhile, I got my double smart light switch on sale for $35 and I installed it myself for free.

That’s just one reason the new Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch is an awesome smart home gadget. The second is something you might have deciphered from the product’s name. It’s the fact that it has Alexa voice control functionality built right in!

Amazon’s newest Echo Dot retails for $50. The previous-generation Echo Dot is just $19.99 on sale right now, which is a great value. But even at that price, why take up space on your counter or table if you don’t have to?

Save big with one small purchase

This awesome Ecobee smart switch has a microphone and speaker built right in. That way, you can speak all the Alexa commands you want and ask all the questions you would with any other Alexa speaker. It can easily hear you and respond from anywhere in the room. Also, there’s a privacy mode that disables the mic. And finally, there are motion and ambient light sensors built right in for automation.

Between Alexa voice control and all the other features you get with this smart light switch, you’d have to be crazy to pass it up.

Ecobee has become a leading brand in the smart home space on Amazon. Our readers have bought tens of thousands of Ecboo devices over the years. Value is always a primary factor in the company’s success, and the Ecobee Switch Plus smart light switch is a tremendous value at just $80. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend about half that much. That’s a crazy deal!



Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch, Amazon Alexa Built-in

Price: $41.05
You Save: $38.94 (49%)
Buy Now

Ecobee Switch Plus fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind when you’re considering this awesome smart light switch on Amazon:

  • The Ecobee Switch Plus is one of the most advanced smart light switches you can get
  • A built-in Alexa smart speaker lets you control all your smart devices and use other Alexa skills just like you would with any Echo speaker
  • Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature, and so much more
  • Built-in motion sensor and ambient light sense lets you create smart home automations
  • Easy installation takes 30-45 minutes
  • Control your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or with Alexa voice commands



Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch, Amazon Alexa Built-in

Price: $41.05
You Save: $38.94 (49%)
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post This smart light switch on Amazon has a built-in Alexa speaker – get it for $42 appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 test kits in stock right now

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Speaker#Smart Home#Amysen#The Ecobee Switch Plus#Echo Dot
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with this $15 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact things like a power inverter for cars or other accessories can have on your driving experience.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday is back for Apple headphones – 5 deals you need to see

All the huge Black Friday sales events are long gone now. With that in mind, it seems like discounts on best-selling products should be few and far between. Wouldn't Amazon want to reserve most of its deepest discounts for the holiday shopping season? Well, it looks like some of the hottest Black Friday Apple headphones deals have somehow returned. Head over to Amazon right now and you'll find the lowest prices of the season on some of Apple's best-selling headphones. Amazon's hottest deal right now is on Apple's insanely popular AirPods Pro with MagSafe. They typically sell for $249, but they're...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

289K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy