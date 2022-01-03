ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Juvenile male found fatally shot on Michoud Boulevard

By Kenny Kuhn
 5 days ago

The New Orleans Police Department is working to find who is responsible for the fatal shooting of a juvenile boy this morning.

The boy was shot shortly before 10:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Michoud Boulevard. The male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, shortly before 10:00 A.M., Seventh District officers responded to a call of a male lying on the ground near a vehicle in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police did not releases any further details on the juvenile's identity nor the investigation.

New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

