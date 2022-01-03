ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘War Behind Bars’ showings this weekend at Madam Walker Theater

Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe play War Behind Bars hits the stage at the Madam C.J. Walker Theater Jan. 8 and Jan. 9....

fox59.com

storycityherald.com

Story Theater shows 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" will be shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with special matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 (cash or check only) and it's rated PG-13.
STORY CITY, IA
News 12

Guide: Theater shows on Long Island

Do you want to see a theater show but don't want to travel into New York City? Look no further. Here is a guide for some shows playing on Long Island. Please check with the theater before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. NOTE: COVID-19 guidelines and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

Crayola Experience adds animated theater show

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Crayola Experience at the Florida Mall has added an animated theater show to its lineup. The show is called "Chaos & Creativity" It features two new Crayola characters, Periwinkle and Cat. ​The show called “Chaos & Creativity” features two new Crayola characters, Periwinkle and Cat,...
ORLANDO, FL
baristanet.com

Weekend Events: Live Music, Theater, and More!

With the increase of COVID cases, many events have been postponed or canceled, but there are some events to enjoy this weekend. Please check with the organizer for updates. A leading voice of the harp today, performer, composer, and educator Brandee Younger defies genres and labels. NJPAC and Bethany Church Jazz Vespers present her in a virtual performance on Saturday, January 8 at 6 pm.
THEATER & DANCE
Sacramento Magazine

R Street Galleries’ Shows This Weekend

Reflection is always in order when we are in a new year, and nothing inspires reflection quite like staring at artwork. You can indulge in this very human activity starting Saturday, Jan. 8, at Arthouse on R Gallery & Studios (1021 R St.) as it unveils “Form and Shadows” in its main gallery. At 5 p.m., the exhibit’s opening reception provides visitors a chance to meet artists Max Barrett and Aurora Dalske.
VISUAL ART
bgamplifier.com

Postponed, The Carol Burnett Show at Barn Lot Theater

Due to illness, The Carol Burnett Show will be postponed until next week. The Carol Burnett Show will be postponed one week due to illness among the cast and inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are in the process of calling current ticket holders personally to make arrangements to suit their needs for this change. As of now, we have paused all ticket sales at this time for The Carol Burnett Show until we’re sure current ticket holders have had the opportunity to change their tickets. Please stay tuned to our social media channels (links below) for more information.
EDMONTON, KY
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Celebrity Christmas Meal Menus Behind Bars

Derek Chauvin will eat his first Christmas meal behind bars, while other infamous figures like R. Kelly, Joe Exotic and El Chapo already know what to expect ... so we thought we'd give you a peek at the menus. R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell are under the same roof at...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon on Taylor Sheridan Writing Teeter’s Accent: ‘Sounds Are Totally Spelled Out’

“Yellowstone” fans know that 99% of the time, it’s impossible to understand what ranch hand Teeter is trying to say on the show. But that’s part of what makes her character so great. You never know quite what’s coming out of her mouth, but you know it’ll make you crack up. And immediately put on subtitles so you can try to understand her.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES

