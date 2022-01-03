ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Backs Deaf Woman Who Refuses to Visit Parents Until They Learn Sign Language

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"I have tried many times over the years to try to give them information on deafness and ASL, but they have shown no interest," the post...

Michelle Isernia
4d ago

This family is TA here NOT the deaf lady! I have a niece that was born deaf and EVERYONE did everything we possibly could to learn even the basic ASL to communicate with her! As someone else stated, she needs to find her village among the deaf community and stick to them!

Sally Martinez
4d ago

SMH as to why he parents and immediate family have not learned ASL so they can communicate. Shame on her parents! Stick to your guns.

David
4d ago

Years ago, in high school, I had a friend who had a sister who was deaf. We kids would hang out and be kids. Steve would sign as he spoke to us or her and tell us what she was saying. Over time, we, the kids, started to pick up the language of signs. And then she got to talk with us even if her brother wasn't there. Alley was always invited to be with us. She was a blast to be with, and she would sign dirty jokes just to see who was listening.

Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

People are divided over parents who forced their son to hold an 'I am a bully sign' by the street

A video going viral on TikTok has sparked an online debate over whether public humiliation can ever be considered an appropriate form of punishment. The short clip, posted by TikTok user @userxgwig52jip, shows a boy standing by the side of a street holding a sign declaring himself a bully while his parents look on. Seemingly filmed from the inside of someone's car from across the street, the passengers are heard criticizing the child's parents for punishing their son in such a manner. "That's so mean!" says one of them while another reads the sign which reads: "I am a bully. Honk if you hate bullies."
HOMELESS
NBC Connecticut

Dogs Know When We're Speaking a Foreign Language, Brain Scans Show

Just like you, your dog knows when someone is speaking your native tongue or a foreign language, Hungarian researchers reported. Brain scans from 18 dogs showed that some areas of the pups’ brains lit up differently depending on whether the dog was hearing words from a familiar language or a different one, according to a report published in NeuroImage.
PETS
baltimorenews.net

Why Learning A second Language Is Beneficial For Children

Raising a bilingual child can be difficult but the outcome will be worth the struggle. Bilingual children are capable of acquiring many benefits. They are better in problem solving, creativity, critical thinking and above all they have better career options in adulthood. It is easier for bilingual children to socialize with other people having different cultural values. Such children are open minded and very tolerant. They also rarely experience mental health issues when they grow up. Learning a second language at an early age is much easier because a child's brain is faster in acquiring new things as compared with adults.
KIDS
Jersey Shore Online

Sign Language Instructor Helps Everyone Communicate

BARNEGAT – Anthony De Franco, 33, moved to Barnegat this spring and has already established himself in Southern Ocean County. Born Deaf and also autistic, De Franco primarily uses American Sign Language (ASL) to convey thoughts by employing talking hands and expressive facial gestures. A cochlear implant installed when...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PCWorld

Sign up to learn American Sign Language for $20

New Year, new language! Make your Resolution to learn a new language a reality with The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, on sale for $20 (Reg. $618) no coupon code needed. This bundle comes with 29 hours of master-level training to get you fluent in the only language it’s socially...
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

