Internet Backs Deaf Woman Who Refuses to Visit Parents Until They Learn Sign Language
"I have tried many times over the years to try to give them information on deafness and ASL, but they have shown no interest," the post...www.newsweek.com
This family is TA here NOT the deaf lady! I have a niece that was born deaf and EVERYONE did everything we possibly could to learn even the basic ASL to communicate with her! As someone else stated, she needs to find her village among the deaf community and stick to them!
SMH as to why he parents and immediate family have not learned ASL so they can communicate. Shame on her parents! Stick to your guns.
Years ago, in high school, I had a friend who had a sister who was deaf. We kids would hang out and be kids. Steve would sign as he spoke to us or her and tell us what she was saying. Over time, we, the kids, started to pick up the language of signs. And then she got to talk with us even if her brother wasn't there. Alley was always invited to be with us. She was a blast to be with, and she would sign dirty jokes just to see who was listening.
