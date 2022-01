Web3: The world will remember 2021 as the year it emerged from the shadows and entered the public consciousness. Major media learned the term for the first time and quickly hailed it as a new era. Sure, everyone was getting a little breathless over digital currencies and NFTs of cartoon apes in the process. But after years of preparing the ground, Web3 has now put down sufficient roots. It has grown enough shoots to be taken seriously.

