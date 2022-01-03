Thunderbolt 12: Suffolk officials ready for snow despite having workers out due to COVID

Suffolk County officials say they are ready if snow hits despite a number of workers being out due to COVID-19.

News 12's Caroline Flynn was in Commack, Suffolk County's hub for the plow trucks. The county is ready to go with 19,000 tons of salt.

MORE: Weather Center

County officials say they are in good shape even with 10% of county workers and 10% of Suffolk police officers out due to COVID-19.

"We believe and know we have the staffing we need for this storm, but I can tell over time as storms approach, storms of great length, COVID does become an issue if this surge continues," says Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

County officials urge everyone to use caution.



