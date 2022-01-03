ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Glass Animals ride the slow-burning ‘Heat Waves’ to Grammys

By MARK KENNEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdnp5_0dbdOTnh00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Hospitals aren’t usually incubators of great music, but in the case of English indie-pop band Glass Animals, one member’s medical emergency led to a breakout album and a Grammy nomination.

Drummer Joe Seaward was struck by a truck in 2018 while riding his bike in Dublin, leaving him fighting for his life. Dave Bayley, the quartet’s songwriter, singer and producer, spent long hours next to his friend in the hospital, the future uncertain under the harsh florescent lights.

“Hospitals are weird places, and I think because of that, they make you feel very nostalgic. You’re looking for comfort in the past. So that was the kind of beginnings of the album,” Bayley says. “I started writing down these memories and searching for more memories, and some of them were great. Some of them are really uncomfortable.”

The album that emerged was the deeply personal “Dreamland,” rooted in Bailey’s past. There are playfully references to Scooby-Doo, Fruit Loops, Pepsi Blue and Mr. Miyagi, but also a song about domestic abuse (“Domestic Bliss”) and a tune about an old friend who planned but never pulled off a school shooting (“Space Ghost Coast to Coast”).

The standout single is “Heat Waves,” a hypnotic, hazy tune that honors a departed friend whose birthday brings grief each passing June. It was a slow-moving hit, reaching the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 after 42 weeks on the chart, the longest climb to the top 10 in U.S. chart history. The song has earned over 1 billion streams on Spotify, landing it in the company of “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and “Dynamite” by BTS.

“‘Dreamland’ was made before we ever knew about COVID-19, but it was born in period of personal turbulence for Dave and the band — in the wake of Joe’s accident,” says Amy Morgan, the band’s manager.

“‘Heat Waves,’ for example, is a very personal love song about loss, but it connected because I think it captures a very universal sense of loss — which is at the forefront of all of our hearts at the moment, sadly.”

Glass Animals also snagged a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist, even if that’s a little curious for a band whose debut album came out in 2014. Later this month, they’ll compete against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi and Arlo Parks. The band has also bagged two Brit Award nominations.

Bayley believes some of the success of the album is due to the pandemic. Finding the future bleak, many listeners looked for comfort in the past — like he had done back in the hospital.

“They were in a similar position to the position that I was in when I wrote a lot of this record,” he says. “Everyone was stuck inside. They were listening to the music they grew up with. They were eating the food that they grew up with it. They were seeking comfort in those situations and reliving these memories because they can’t be out creating new ones as well.”

The confessional roots of “Dreamland” were actually sown on the band’s last album, “How to Be a Human Being,” which saw Bailey write each song from the perspective of someone else. The last one, “Agnes,” was about a friend of the band who died by suicide. It was Bayley’s most personal song and marked a change in his songwriting.

He didn’t want to put it on the album. He played it for the rest of the band, who quickly insisted it be on the album. Fans later wrote letters saying how much the song meant to them and that gave Bayley courage to turn more inward.

“That response gave me a lot of confidence to write more personal things,” he says. “The songs that have meant the most to me by my favorite writers is when they speak about something personal and it makes you feel less alone.”

With the songs done, there was something missing — “a bit of a glue,” he says. Bayley looked for something that tied it all together and realized it was his mother. He had recently digitized old camcorder tapes she had made when he and his brother were kids and he layered some of her narrations into interludes on the album, making “Dreamland” all the more personal.

He also added some subliminal messages for hard-core fans — there’s something in Morse Code in the middle of the vinyl record, another message that can be heard on another track if you reverse it. The album was finally done, but the pandemic wiped out the band’s plans for touring.

“We had to completely rethink everything. And in a way, it kind of made us really open-minded,” says Bailey. “No one during the Spanish flu left a handbook of how to release an album in a pandemic.”

With the blessing of their record label, Glass Animals started giving the album away — literally. They launched an open source website where fans could download each section of the songs and artwork. They invited remixes and saw their music adopted for TikTok videos and by Minecrafters. Fan fiction and art submissions inspired by “Dreamland” poured in.

“I would wake up every morning and be excited to look at what was coming in. That was my petrol,” says Bailey. “I was kind of like, ‘We don’t know what to do. This is helping me. Maybe it’ll help some other people.’”

Avery Lipman, president, co-founder and chief operating officer of Republic Records, credited the band, their labels and their representatives for being flexible and innovative. “Glass Animals have defied gravity in historic fashion,” he says.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

#MostRequestedLive Interview: Glass Animals

You know the smash song "Heatwaves," but do you know the band behind it? Bennett sat down for an interview with Dave Bayley of Glass Animals to talk about their success in 2021 and a whole lot more. He revealed his New Year's resolutions and even shared that his mom wanted him to be a doctor! Watch the full interview below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Executive of the Week: Glass Animals Manager Amy Morgan

This week, MRC Data released its 2021 year-end report, calculating the biggest songs, albums and trends of the year. And coming in at No. 9 among the most-consumed songs of 2021 was “Heat Waves,” the slow-burning single from Dave Bayley-led U.K. psych-pop group Glass Animals. The top-10 distinction...
FIFA
Vulture

2022 Grammys Postponed Due to Omicron Wave

The 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. The Recording Academy confirmed the news in a statement on January 5 but did not provide details of a new date or venue. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” it read. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.” The awards were set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) and would have marked the Grammys’ return both to the venue and to a live audience. In 2021, the Grammys were postponed from January 31 to March 14 because of COVID-19 and eventually presented in a semi-outdoor, audience-free ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Arlo Parks
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Animals#Grammy Awards#Heat Waves#Ap#Scooby Doo#Fruit Loops#Pepsi Blue#Bts
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Candi Murley, Beloved TikTok Star, Dead at 36

The TikTok community is in mourning. On Thursday, we learned that Candice Murley -- who went by the simple user name of "Candi" on this popular service -- passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, January 2. She was 36 years old.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

713K+
Followers
371K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy