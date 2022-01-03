ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

Speedway police chief retires after serving 11 years

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cl2vD_0dbdONkZ00

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department is saying goodbye as their police chief retires after serving the department for 11 years.

The department said Chief Jim Cambell retired Monday after serving with the Speedway Police Department since September 2010.

Chief Cambell also served as the Public Safety Director for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and as Deputy Chief for the Indianapolis Police Department.

Assistant Chief Charles Upchurch will be serving as acting Chief of Police until an interim Chief is appointed by the Speedway Town Council.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD announces arrest in December double murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department arrested a suspect Thursday night in the double murder of 30-year old Dominic Patton and 35-year old Jamel Perry last month. On December 15, Perry and Patton were found when officers responded to a welfare check in the 2300 block of Adams Street. Both were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating deadly shooting on North Bolton Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said one person is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue Friday night. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Indy’s east side. They found a victim that was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said that two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting on the city’s east side. Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue to a report of a person shot. Once on scene, they found a man and a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Speedway, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Speedway, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Deputy, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Speedway, IN
FOX59

Danville 20-year-old charged with driving drunk, causing double fatal crash

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 20-year-old man is under arrest after police said his drunk driving caused the deadly accident that claimed Bryce King and Abigail Scheibelhut’s lives in early December. King, an assistant football coach at Cascade High School in Clayton, was 23 years old. Scheibelhut was 26. Police said Noah Wells of Danville has […]
DANVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Speedway Town Council#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at 53

INDIANAPOLIS — The former prosecutor of Marion County, Carl Brizzi, has died at the age of 53, according to a Facebook post from his current employer. Brizzi, a Republican, served two terms as prosecutor from 2003 to 2010. He most recently ran in the Republican primary for the 5th District Congressional seat, ultimately losing to […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man arrested in connection with road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on the interstate. The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on January 3. Police responded to reports of an alleged road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-465 near […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis BMV Ameriplex branch is closing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents only have a few more months to use the Ameriplex BMV branch before it closes for good. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a plan to close the Indianapolis Ameriplex branch located at 7811 Milhouse Road as of April 1, 2022. Commissioner Peter L. Lacy said the decision came after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled, missing Greenfield teen found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled and police say Anyia Boyette has been found safe. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Anyia Boyette, 18, a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

State senator proposes bill to expand Indiana’s Law Enforcement Training Board

INDIANAPOLIS – Officials at the Indiana Statehouse are keeping policing a priority this session, trying to implement recommended changes to improve law enforcement training. State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield) has introduced a bill that would expand the state’s Law Enforcement Training Board to include more civilians, or people outside law enforcement. “That board is important […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Parents in Michigan school shooting lose bid to reduce bail

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, moving his case straight to a trial court, while a judge rejected a request by his parents to reduce their $500,000 bail and get them out of jail. Prosecutors vigorously opposed a lower bond for James and […]
DETROIT, MI
FOX59

United Way continues to address learning loss in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Way of Central Indiana is working to address the learning loss that central Indiana students faced while learning from home. “As a parent, I have four school-aged children and I was able to see myself the learning loss that happens, but we also know from data that the learning loss has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy