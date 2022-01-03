Speedway police chief retires after serving 11 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department is saying goodbye as their police chief retires after serving the department for 11 years.

The department said Chief Jim Cambell retired Monday after serving with the Speedway Police Department since September 2010.

Chief Cambell also served as the Public Safety Director for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and as Deputy Chief for the Indianapolis Police Department.

Assistant Chief Charles Upchurch will be serving as acting Chief of Police until an interim Chief is appointed by the Speedway Town Council.

