Income Tax

2021 taxes: IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

By J. Scott Wilson
 5 days ago
(NewsNation Now) — Nothing is certain except death and taxes, Ben Franklin said, and this year, the Internal Revenue Service is showing it’s just as over the pandemic as the rest of us. The way the IRS is showing that is by returning the tax filing deadline to...

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
Surprise stimulus checks are coming even after the deadline – find out if you get one

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.
Parents can no longer count on monthly child tax credit payments

Without the passage of the Build Back Better act, the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) reverts to what it was pre-2021: up to $2,000 per eligible child under 17, in the form of an annual tax credit. There are no more advance monthly payments, 17-year-olds no longer qualify for the...
What is IRS Letter 6419 and why does it matter before you file taxes?

A letter from the IRS telling millions of American parents how much advance money they received from the 2021 child tax credit has started arriving in mailboxes. The information is meant to help with their tax returns later this year. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, increased the...
State tax filing deadline pushed back for some Illinoisans

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois residents impacted by the tornado on Dec. 20, 2021 now have more time to get their state tax returns in. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced on Thursday, Jan. 6 that taxpayers who live or own businesses in any of the following counties have until May 16, 2022, to file their state tax return.
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

