Competition in the four-legged robot market is heating up. In the U.S., Boston Dynamics has been developing its 70-pound Spot robot for about 10 years. Nearby, MIT's also been working on a smaller four-legged bot it calls 'mini cheetah.' Ghost Robotics in Philadelphia is making robots geared toward military applications, while abroad, Swiss-based, Anybotics, is making a four-legged robot it calls Anymal for industrial customers. And Chinese companies like Deep Robotics, Weilan and Unitree Robotics are all building their own versions, though these last two companies seem to be at least partially focusing on the personal robotics market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO