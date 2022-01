The most popular trend of 2021, NFTs, took off ever since the legacy auction house Christie’s sold digital artist Beeple’s artwork for an eye-watering $69 million. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have changed the way we think of ownership and unlocked new financial opportunities for creators. While the hype continues to rise to new levels this year and at some point is expected to normalize, it will transform into a much bigger idea that will cover more than simply art but also intellectual property rights, ticketing, music and movies, streaming, medical, video games, software licensing, warranties, and much more.

