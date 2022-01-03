ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube Videos Not Playing – 6 Ways To Fix

By Grishma
technewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on what device you use to watch YouTube, there are many causes as to why YouTube is not playing any video. Factors like a faulty VPN app, bugs, cache files, and more can cause YouTube to stop working properly. So, let’s dive into more of these causes and...

www.technewstoday.com

The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to get new WhatsApp features before anyone else

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms on the planet, used by over two billion people - and Meta, formerly Facebook, is still updating and changing it.Future versions of the app include new tools for disappearing messages, a ‘Communities’ feature similar to that on Discord that would let groups be added to larger groups, and an app for the iPad.For those that want to get Meta’s newest features before anyone else, an easy way to do this is to sign up to its beta testing program.Beta tests are released much more often than usual app updates, but come...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Mouse Cursor Disappeared in Windows? 14 Ways To Fix

You cannot do anything on your computer if your cursor doesn’t show up on your screen unless you know your keyboard shortcuts. There are many reasons that your mouse cursor has disappeared from your screen. There may be some issue with the mouse itself; the mouse cable may be damaged. If you are on a laptop, your touchpad may not be functioning properly.
SOFTWARE
#Software Update#Android Go
makeuseof.com

How to Edit Uploaded YouTube Videos Without Losing Views

There are times where you've uploaded a YouTube video and racked a small number of views, only to find you've made a glaring mistake. If you fix the issue on your computer and then upload a new video, you'll lose the views your YouTube post has made. But does it...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Google Photos update silently removes a useful video backup option

Google has been updating its app recently, and now, AndroidCentral reports about a Google Photos backup feature that is now unfortunately missing, and it is related to video backups. Apparently, Google Photos no longer allows you to disable video backups over cellular data, and understandably, this might lead to some inconveniences.
TECHNOLOGY
tweaklibrary.com

Ways To Fix YouTube Not Working On Safari

YouTube is among the best video-sharing apps in the world today where you can upload, download, and watch millions of videos every day. However, sometimes you can end up with a problem of YouTube not working on Safari due to reasons not known to everyone. These issues can be fixed at home in no time and you can enjoy YouTube on Safari. In this blog, we will see what are the reasons for YouTube not working on Safari and what are the possible fixes to it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechSpot

YouTuber prototypes way to use DDR4 memory on DDR5 motherboards

Why it matters: This week, a Taipei YouTuber who may be part of the Asus ROG motherboard team prototyped an adapter for using DDR4 memory sticks on motherboards designed only for DDR5. This trick may alleviate a dilemma facing those building or buying new computers with Intel’s new Alder Lake processors.
COMPUTERS
FingerLakes1.com

5 ways to build your brand on YouTube

Did you know YouTube is the second-most visited social media website in the world? Though it started as a mere video-sharing platform, YouTube has grown into a promising avenue for content creators to showcase their creativity. It has also become a profitable place for entrepreneurs to develop their businesses. Whether...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

Fix the Google Pixel 6 no touch input this way

Google Pixel 6 is one of the best Android smartphones of 2021. However, it doesn't mean it comes without any bugs or issues. At launch, Pixel 6 users reported issues like display flickering and green lines appearing on the display when holding the power down button. People also reported about the slow in-display fingerprint sensor and slow charging speed on the device. Google promised that some of these issues to be fixed by the December 'Feature Drop' update for the Pixel 6 series, but instead, it introduced its own. Issues like network issues and two calling features disabled were reported. And then just last week, auto-rotate and sensor fail issue was reported by Pixel 6 users.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Fix Zoom video filters not showing on PC

Zoom is one of the top video-conferencing platforms available. It has one of the best features in the form of video filters. Some users are unable to see Zoom video filters on their PC. In this guide, we have a few solutions to fix it. Zoom has grown multifold. As...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS planning new notification feature for when someone mentions you in a group

WhatsApp for iOS is back with another beta update of its app that lets you know when someone mentions you in a group chat. See what’s changed. According to WABetaInfo, with version 22.1.71 of WhatsApp, the app now differentiates notifications in a group chat. For example, currently, if someone replies to you in a group, you get a notification saying that someone replied to you. Now,with this beta version, WhatsApp also acknowledges when someone mentioned you in a group chat.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Unlock A Keyboard That Won’t Type

It can be difficult to find the exact reason of why your keyboard won’t type. This is due to several factors (such as an incompatible driver or Windows/Mac settings) that prevent the keyboard from working. Nevertheless, the on-screen keyboard can be a temporary fix. In most cases, changing the...
SOFTWARE
9to5Google

YouTube Music prepares Wear OS Tile showing recently played music

The recently launched YouTube Music app for Wear OS is set to gain a home screen Tile to help you jump back into your favorite playlist. About APK Insight: In this APK Insight post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

10 Best Fan Control Software For Windows

The fans inside your computer keep the component and the system cool. Generally, they spin at different RPMs (Rotation Per Minutes) depending on the load on your system. But sometimes, the fans might spin at a high RPM by default, which can cause the system to get noisy. However, you...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

PS4 and PS5 Won’t Connect To Internet – Easy and Advanced Solutions

If the PS4 and PS5 won’t connect to the internet, you could be dealing with one of two things. It’s either about wrong network settings / corrupted software; or issues with the router / modem. A console without internet means no friends, streaming, updates, downloads, battle royale, co-op,...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Reset HP Laptop

Laptops need to be reset to their factory settings in order to fix underlying issues. Everything from corrupted files to malware could cause HP laptops to act strangely. In such a case, users can reset their laptop to fix various problems and get the feel of a new laptop on their hands.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Make a YouTube Intro: 3 Different Ways

All the best YouTube channels have an intro at the beginning. This helps to brand your channel and gives viewers a sense of familiarity with all of your videos. Making a YouTube intro doesn't have to be a long and arduous process, there are plenty of different ways to make one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

