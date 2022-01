Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is only a few days away and many players are currently counting the seconds for its first wave of banners, set to feature both the debut of upcoming 5-star Shenhe and the long-awaited rerun of fan-favorite 5-star Xiao. With that said, we will now tell you everything you need to know about the first two banners of Genshin Impact’s version 2.4, including their run time, featured 4-star characters, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO