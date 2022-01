Up again, down again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is... down again in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:45 p.m. ET. After dropping along with the rest of the tech sector early in the week, Nvidia shares perked up briefly yesterday after Bank of America named Nvidia a "top compute pick" for 2022. The selling resumed today, however, despite some positive commentary from Citigroup.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO