If you were in Poughkeepsie, New York in recent weeks you may have noticed an amazing amount of crows everywhere. It was like a scene from the movie "The Birds". In the past, I have seen this driving over the Mid-Hudson Bridge, a massive amount of crows flying in and landing on all the trees. It feels like there are millions of them. Just the other day at the studios on Pendell Road, the same thing was happening. Hundreds of crows were in the fields and trees that surround the radio station building. They were unbelievably noisy which is what got our attention.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO