Former Packers WR Greg Jennings Says Relationship With Aaron Rodgers is ‘Non-Existent’

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Jennings, the recipient of Rodgers' first career touchdown, discussed his former teammate breaking Brett Favre's record.

On Christmas Day, Aaron Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for career touchdown pass No. 443, breaking Brett Favre's franchise record. Rodgers's first touchdown, back in November 2007, went to a player that starred for both Favre and Rodgers: Greg Jennings.

Jennings, a two-time Pro Bowler and a top target for Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV title team, is enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame. However, he doesn't share a close relationship with Rodgers like many players for the Packers over the last decade.

After leaving Green Bay for Minnesota ahead of the '13 season, Jennings took shots at Rodgers's leadership qualities, which appears to have caused a serious rift in their relationship. Jennings says he has apologized, but the two are still not on good terms.

“We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that,” Jennings told the St. Paul Pioneer Press . “We haven’t had an official sit down, like bring it all in for a hug, since I left Green Bay.”

Jennings says he and Rodgers were very close in Green Bay, but the relationship between the two is now “non-existent,” despite attempts to make things right.

“Our relationship now has been non-existent," Jennings said. ”I tried to reach out to refurbish it but haven’t had any success. The acceptance from his side has just not been there.”

Despite the fractured relationship, Jennings—now an analyst for FOX—was very complimentary of his former teammate after the record-breaking performance.

“I thought it was just a special moment,” Jennings said. “It was sign of his durability, his consistency and just pure elitism."

"I was reminded of all he’s been through, from taking over from Brett and the first time he stepped on the field at our Family Night, our first scrimmage at Lambeau Field in training camp [in 2008], he was greeted by a barrage of boos. And to see him turn into what he has is just a true testament to his ability to stick to a plan and be great.”

Rodgers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night in a dominant 37–10 win over the Vikings, which clinched home-field advantage in the NFC for the Packers. He is a favorite to win his second-straight MVP award, which would be the fourth of his career.

IN THIS ARTICLE
