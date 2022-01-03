Masks required in Mahoning County library system branches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Patrons will need to wear a mask starting Tuesday in all branches of the Youngstown Mahoning County Public Library system.

Director Aimee Fifarek announced Monday that the policy will be in place at all 15 branches and will be in effect until at least next month.

Staff will be monitoring the status of the virus over the next several weeks to determine whether or not the mask mandate will have to be extended.

