Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball return to Bulls after stints in health and safety protocols

(670 The Score) Two key figures were back for a full-squad Bulls gathering at their practice facility Monday morning.

Coach Billy Donovan and starting guard Lonzo Ball were both present at shootaround, according to reports, after recently exiting the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Donovan is in line to return to the sideline when the Bulls host the Magic on Monday evening at the United Center, while Ball is set to be back in the starting lineup.

“I had no symptoms,” Ball told reporters of his COVID-19 bout while adding he has been working out since Friday.

Donovan landed in the protocols on Dec. 24, while Ball followed on Dec. 26. The Bulls have reeled off five straight wins during their absence, running their winning streak to seven games in total thanks in large part to star forward DeMar DeRozan’s heroics . Assistant Chris Fleming was the Bulls’ acting head coach while Donovan quarantined.

Additionally, Bulls reserve center Tony Bradley was at shootaround Monday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported. He was still listed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier in the morning, but his presence was a sign that he’s out of them and nearing a return.