Five small moments that shifted Cowboys vs. Cardinals

When you come out of a close ball game like the one the Cowboys and Cardinals played on Sunday, it’s easy to point to some of the big moments from the game and the impact that they had.

Plays like the no-call fumble in the fourth quarter, or the forced timeout in the third quarter that left Dallas one short when they wanted to challenge the fumble. We all remember those moments.

Today we’re going to take a look at five of the smaller plays you may have forgotten that had an impact on the game.

1) Tyron Smith Holding Call

On the opening drive of the game the Cowboys were facing 3rd and 4 from the Arizona 48. Dak Prescott didn’t have a lot of options on the play, but dumped the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott for two yards, setting up 4th and 2 from the Arizona 46.

The play was called back, however, when Tyron Smith was flagged for holding. It moved them back to 3rd and 14, and Dak Prescott was unable to find anyone open, ultimately throwing the ball deep out of bounds in the face of pressure.

Tyron Smith’s holding call didn’t undo a first down, but it did set them back from an opportunity to go for it on 4th and 2. If Dallas is able to convert that opportunity, they continue the drive, potentially score, and change the tone of the game for the entire afternoon.

2) La’el Collins Holding Call

The Cowboys defense bent a little on Arizona’s opening drive of the game, but did their job in the red zone and forced a field goal. On the very next Arizona drive, Dallas forced one of their few three and outs of the afternoon.

With the first quarter winding down, and Dallas down by three, Tony Pollard took two quick carries for 5 and 4 yards each to set up 3rd and 1 at the start of the second quarter.

Pollard picked up 8 yards and a first down near midfield, but the play was called back because of a holding penalty on La’el Collins. Dak Prescott was sacked on 3rd and 11 on the very next play, and the drive ended. Dallas punted it away, and the Cardinals went on a lengthy drive that culminated in a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Dallas had trouble running the ball on Sunday, but were building some momentum with Pollard’s three carries at the start of the drive. Collins’ hold was a depleting penalty, and wasted one of the few times the Cowboys defense got Arizona off the field quickly.

3) Giving the Holding Yards Right Back

On the long drive following Collins’ holding call, the Cowboys caught a break when the Cardinals were flagged for holding on 2nd and Goal from the 6. This made it 2nd and Goal from the 16, and looked like Dallas could escape allowing just a field goal.

Kyler Murray threw a quick smoke route to Greg Dortch, and the Cowboys defensive backs were effectively neutralized on the play by the blocking Cardinals receivers. Malik Hooker streaked in around the 11, but didn’t have a great angle to make the tackle.

Dortch was forced out of bounds at the 6, but he had completely erased the yards they lost on the holding call. Kyler Murray found Chase Edmonds for 5 on the next play, and then found Antoine Wesley in the end zone on 4th and Goal from the 1.

Had Dallas played that smoke route a little better then the Cardinals find themselves in 3rd and long, and likely aren’t set up at the 1 for their 4th down opportunity.

4) Micah Parsons Just Misses the Sack

Arizona took a risk at the end of the first half, and it almost backfired on them.

Following Michael Gallup’s touchdown catch, the Cowboys had trimmed the Cardinals’ lead to 10-7 with a minute and a half left in the second quarter.

Kyler Murray dinked and dunked his way down the field, and had positioned them at the Dallas 35 with 10 seconds left. Along the way, Arizona had used up all of their timeouts.

The Cardinals wanted another chance to pick up some extra yards and decided to run a pass play on 1st and 10. At the snap of the ball Micah Parsons came screaming off the edge and appeared to have a good line to Kyler Murray. Murray adjusted his shoulders, stepped forward, and Parsons was unable to get a grasp on Murray’s jersey.

Murray rolled out and threw the ball away with 3 seconds remaining. Matt Prater came on and made a 53-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 13-7 at the half.

Had Parsons been able to get Murray to the ground, the clock runs out, Arizona comes away with no points, and Dallas heads into the half with a big play.

5) Donovan Wilson Falls Down

Coming out of half time the Cardinals had their six-point lead in hand, and received the ball to start the third quarter.

Following a penalty on first down, and marginal gains on the next two plays, Arizona found themselves in 3rd and 9. Kyler Murray dropped back and quickly checked it down to Chase Edmonds after he released on his block of Dorance Armstrong.

Edmonds had 10 yards to get to the first down marker, and lots of open field in front of him. The one guy in a position to make a play was Donovan Wilson. Wilson looked to be in good position to make the tackle, but Edmonds cut the ball back to the middle of the field, and Wilson slipped on the turf. Edmonds got the first down and then some.

Arizona would eventually score on the drive and come away with a 19-7 lead.

Some of these plays we mentioned here were difficult. Others were avoidable mistakes. But regardless of the level of difficulty on the play, all five plays contributed to a tough loss for the Cowboys on Sunday.

