Long snapping has been good to Clark Harris. But he’s willing to admit it now: He couldn’t stand doing it at Rutgers. “It was fourth down, I just got done with a 10-play drive, I was exhausted, I want to go sit on the bench like all the other guys,” Harris told NJ Advance Media in a recent phone interview with a laugh. “And I’ve got to go snap a field goal or snap a punt. I hated it. But now that it’s my job, I like it a lot more.”

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO